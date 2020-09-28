Montbello nonprofits organizations work to make a difference

Montbello-based organizations focus on supporting men who enjoy cooking, providing mentorship and more.

DENVER — Seven nonprofits in Montbello are working hard to support the community, and many have been around for decades.

“We have been in the community since 1984,” said Norma J. Paige, vice president of 100 Men Who Cook, a nonprofit with 36 years in Montbello.

100 Men Who Cook

“We tend to travel under the radar in the Black community, so this will have more of an impact than you know, because people just don’t know who we are,” Paige added.

100 Men Who Cook works with local men, asking them to cook a dish and bring it to the black-tie event, which sells out each year. Ticket sales amount to thousands of dollars raised by the end of the night, Paige said.

“The main thing is the cause,” Paige said. “We’re raising money for organizations that are grassroots that serve youth in our community.”

100 Men Who Cook then takes the money they raise and sows it back into other local community organizations, like Athletics & Beyond.

Athletics & Beyond

“Athletics is the hook, but beyond sports, that’s what we focus on,” said Efrem B. Martin, chair of Athletics & Beyond.

Athletics & Beyond is another long-standing, 17-year-old Montbello nonprofit that is valuable to the neighborhood.

“We want kids to look beyond sports, to being professionals," Martin said. "You can be that journalist, you can be that scientist, you can be that mechanic – you can be whatever you want to be."

The organization shows kids what their future can look like in places a lot of them never thought about going, or didn’t believe they could. Then, as mentors, the men and women at Athletics & Beyond help the students achieve those goals.

Colorado Beautillion Cotillion

“We provide them a doorway or a vision to what their future can look like,” said Cheryl Carter, the founder of the Colorado Beautillion Cotillion.

While her nonprofit is a little more formal, their mission to create opportunity for young people is the same.

“It’s not a matter of being a part of a caste system or a class system or their economic standings,” Carter said. “If you have the desire to enhance where you are, our organization – that’s what we do.”

The Colorado Beautillion Cotillion provides a six-month training program where high school students learn about etiquette, finance, wellness and communication skills.

“Anything that a young adult needs to propel them and prepare them for society,” Carter said.

The organizations are also working to raise $1,000,000. They are trying to acquire a building in Montbello or Green Valley Ranch to be able to provide real, consistent resources to their community in a centralized location that isn’t their own living room or front yard.