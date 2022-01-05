There's a reason you may be invited to more weddings this year than ever before

Vendors across Colorado say this will be their busiest season ever.

COLORADO, USA — A lot of couples are tying the not this year. One projection found more than 2 million couples will say "I do" in 2022 – which is the most in nearly 40 years.

Vendors across Colorado say this will be their busiest season ever and they don't expect demand to slow down. And there's a reason for that.

For videographers, filming the big moments on a wedding day didn't happen often in 2020.

"One of my 2020 couples, their venue canceled on them a week before their wedding," said Jadyn Anderson with Jadyn Alexa Films.

It was a year of cancellations. Now, the inquiries are pouring in for Anderson.

"I went from eight weddings in 2020 to 20 in 2021, and I have 22 this year," she said.

Anderson said this month is the start of her busy season, and it won't slow down until after October.

"It is very crammed together, and it is one wedding after another," she said.

Many weddings this year were supposed to happen in 2020 after COVID-19 restrictions forced couples to reschedule their events to 2022. Amy DaCosta does hair and makeup for brides. She's been getting the girls ready for the big day for eight years. This season is her busiest too.

"Now that I have a team of people, I am booking multiple weddings on the same day," said DaCosta. "It's gone up like crazy. We have kept track of the amount of inquiries, and it is over 400 inquiries for a wedding season."

More couples are throwing the big parties more often now, and it's not slowing down any time soon.

Anderson said, "In this industry, being booked out a year and a half before isn't that odd."