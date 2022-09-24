Weld County deputy sheriff remembered at emotional funeral Saturday

Deputy Sheriff Alexis Hein-Nutz was killed in an alleged hit-and-run last Sunday.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Six days after she was killed on her way to work, and two days before what would have been her 25th birthday, Weld County Deputy Sheriff Alexis Hein-Nutz was remembered at her funeral on Saturday as a kind and loving young woman who died way too soon.

"Alexis was always a good listener, a caring, funny, intelligent, honest and hard-working person," said Kylee Hein-Nutz, the deputy's sister. "I loved her more than words could possibly say."

Deputy Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcyle to work last Sunday when the Weld County Sheriff's Department said she was killed by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of AA Street and Weld County County Road 37. The suspect, Norberto Garcia-Gonzalez, took off on foot into a cornfield but was arrested the next day in Fort Collins.

At Hein-Nutz's funeral, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams called her death "senseless and tragic."

"She was driven, she was motivated, she was a hard charger and she was just a kid, and we are all going to miss her. Thank you for your service, Alexis," said Reams.

Deputy Hein-Nutz was a 2016 graduate of Loveland High School, where she was the captain of the state championship junior ROTC program. On Friday night, she and her teammates were inducted into the school's hall of fame and a moment of silence was held for Deputy Hein-Nutz.

Deputy Hein-Nutz joined the Weld County Sheriff's Department in 2018 after being a member of the Loveland Police Department's Explorers program. By all accounts, she was a popular and well-respected member of both departments who would do anything to help anyone.

"Thank you for your commitment and service to the people and to God. We have the watch from here, sister," said Cpl. Anna Erickson of the Weld County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect in Deputy Hein-Nutz's death has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving. He's now being held on five-hundred thousand dollars cash bond.