WINDSOR, Colo. — At Rumors on Main in Windsor, there's a different kind of Christmas tree outside the salon, one filled with coats, gloves, hats and scarves for anyone who needs them.

The concept is simple: leave what you can, take what you need.

"We don’t pay any attention to who comes and gets them. The ideal person is the person who needs them," said Adel Nieto, who owns Rumors on Main with her mom. "If you feel you need it, here it is."

People from all around town donate coats, gloves, scarves and hats. Those who need them can come and pick them up outside the salon.

"The people here care about each other. A lot of us have been here for a really long time and the people who are moving in are just as kind and caring as the people who have lived here for a really long time," Nieto said. "We want to take care of the community that we live in. We live here, we work here, we care about these people."

This is the fourth year Rumors on Main has put up coats outside. They say they’ve heard from people in other towns wanting to replicate what they do to help their own .

