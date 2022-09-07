'Wine & Dresses' event will raise funds to help inmates keep in touch with loved ones

Each year, an important cause that helps Colorado women is selected. This year, the funds will go to a program that provides free technology to incarcerated women.

DENVER — The annual Wine and Dresses event is back in Denver and is scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 from 4-7 p.m.

The event consists exactly of its name, Wine and Dresses. Attendees will be able to try on dresses that can be purchased at bargain prices, with all proceeds going to a cause aimed at empowering women.

The yearly fundraiser, presented by JBS Awareness Foundation, is raising funds that will allow Ameelio to bring its technology to the La Vista Correctional Facility in Colorado.

"Ameelio builds free-to-use communications and education technology to create a more humane and rehabilitative corrections system," event organizers said in a press release Wednesday.

According to the release, one of the main causes of recidivism is lack of support. With the implementation of Ameelio in the corrections systems, families are able to stay connected and offer incarcerated family members the support they need prior to being released.

"With our events, we strive to make a positive and lasting impact on our communities and the lives of Coloradans," the release says.

Over the years, Wine and Dresses has evolved from a fun gathering of women drinking wine and trying on dresses to raising just over $5,000 through ticket sales, dresses, donations and sponsors since 2018.

"As those of you who have attended in the past know, it is not all about finding those beautiful dresses at bargain prices and tasty wine," the organizer says in the release. "Our main goal with every Wine and Dresses is to raise awareness and funds for an important cause."

In 2021, all proceeds went to the nonprofit Latina SafeHouse. The $5 dresses being sold at the event were intended to help domestic violence survivors rebuild their lives.

General admission tickets for this year's event are $50, with VIP admission at $100. It will take place at 550 Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood.

More information on the event and tickets can be found on the ticket sale website.