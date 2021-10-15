Winter clothes needed for refugees; drop off in Colorado

Refugees from Afghanistan are in need of winter clothing, and Coloradans can help by dropping off new or gently used clothing in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Coloradans of all different faiths are coming together this weekend to help 13,000 Afghanistan refugees collect winter clothes.

Many of the refugees are living in Wisconsin on a military base. Organizers said they plan to load up a 20-foot long truck and drive it there on Tuesday after the clothing drive in Aurora.

"Coloradans have been asking how they can help, and this is an amazing opportunity for that to happen," Colorado State Representative Iman Jodeh said.

Jodeh said the refugees are in desperate need of winter-ready clothing as the weather gets cold.

Those who have gently used or new winter clothing to donate can drop it off at the Mountain View United Church located at 10700 E Evans Avenue in Aurora. That is near Parker and Havana.

The drive will held the following days and times:

Saturday, Oct. 16; 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17; 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

"Colorado is really dedicated to welcoming immigrants and refugees and so this isn't anything new," Jodeh said. "So in an effort to uphold those values we are spreading that love, really, to make sure Wisconsin feels the same way."

