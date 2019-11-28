DENVER — If you plan to come downtown Friday night for Light the Lights the annual lighting of Denver's City and County Building bring some warm winter gear to help those in need.

The Denver Police Department will be at the event held at Civic Center Park collection donations of new hats, scarves, gloves, and mittens.

DPD will unveil the winter version of the Copsicle Cruiser – the Hot Cocoa Cruiser. They'll be handing free hot chocolate.

Items collected will be donated to Mayor Michael B. Hancock’s annual Giving Tree.

Festivities for the free event start at 4 p.m. with the official light ceremony scheduled between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., led by Mayor Hancock.

