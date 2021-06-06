Missing woman last seen in Highlands neighborhood found safe

The woman who had gone missing late Saturday night, was found Sunday DPD said.

DENVER — Investigators said a woman has been found Sunday after she went missing Saturday night in Denver's Highlands neighborhood, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said she was on foot in the area of 15th and Central streets around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

DPD did not give a reason surrounding the circumstances of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about this case can call DPD at 720-913-2000, and the case number is 21-320177.

Additionally, people with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.