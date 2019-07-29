BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 33-year-old man is in custody after allegedly trying to break into a vehicle inside a garage in Superior early Monday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., two residents at a home in the 1900 block of East Coalton discovered a man suspected of breaking into a vehicle in their garage.

One of the residents confronted the man, who has since been identified as Justin Huckleby Krayy. A fight ensued and Krayy was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The residents were then able to detain Krayy until deputies arrived. A second suspect fled before law enforcement arrived on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Krayy was taken to the hospital for treatment before being transported to the Boulder County Jail. He’s facing charges for second-degree burglary, vehicle trespass and theft.

The sheriff’s office has not released a description of the other suspect.

