LONE TREE, Colo. — One person was killed and one person is at-large after a shooting Thursday night at Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree.

Denisse Coffman with the City Of Lone Tree says police were called to the mall at about 8:30 p.m. for two theft suspects reported out of Macy's.

In an attempt to apprehend the suspects, police said there was a short foot pursuit where one of the suspects brandished a handgun. Responding officers fired multiple shots at the suspect, who was struck and killed at the scene, Coffman said.

The second suspect, who police say is a woman, ran from the scene and still hasn't been apprehended.

Several officers involved suffered minor injuries, but it's unclear at this time what those injuries are. No bystanders were hurt, according to Coffman.

A photo from the scene shows a heavy police presence and crime scene tape blocking off a large portion of the parking lot.

A spokeswoman for Brookfield Properties, the company that manages Park Meadows, sent 9NEWS this statement:

"We are deeply disheartened by the isolated incident that happened at our shopping center this evening."

Park Meadows Mall is located at 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive.

