1 dead, 1 seriously injured in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

The officer involved in the shooting was dragged by a stolen vehicle during the incident, Pueblo Police Department said.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured during an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo early Friday morning, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said.

An officer was investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of East 4th Street and Reading Avenue, and at some point he was dragged by the vehicle, according to PPD.

The officer fired his handgun, hitting the man in the driver seat and the woman in the passenger seat, according to PPD.

The man died at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted.

The incident is being investigated by the Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team, and no further details were available.

This is the third shooting involving a PPD officer in 2020.