Saturday morning shooting in Aurora leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

The shooting happened at the Hyatt House Hotel near Colfax and Peoria.

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting at an Aurora hotel, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

At about 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, APD officers were called to the Hyatt House Hotel near Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street for a report of a shooting, according to APD.

Officers found four people who had been shot at the hotel, according to police. An 18-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he died, police said.

The other three victims who were transported were a 23-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. All are expected to survive, according to APD.

Two men are in custody at this time, according to APD.

According to initial information from police, there was a party in one of the hotel rooms. When the suspects arrived, they were kicked out after a disturbance and shots were fired through the door, injuring multiple people, APD said.

The suspects were detained quickly by responding APD officers with the help of the hotel security, according to APD. A handgun was also found, APD said in a release.

The identity of the 18-year-old will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner after he has been positively identified and his next-of-kin has been notified.

Police ask anyone that may have observed this incident, and have not yet spoken to police, to please reach out to the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous.