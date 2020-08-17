1 dead after Aurora shooting at Radiant Inn

Aurora Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

AURORA, Colo. — A man is dead after a shooting Monday afternoon at a hotel in Aurora, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD officers responded to a Radiant Inn, at 10950 East Colfax Ave., on a reported shooting, where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died, APD said.



The identity of the man will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after he has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.



Investigators from the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating the incident as a homicide, APD said.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 303-739-6077 or they can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

