AURORA — Officers in Aurora are searching for suspects after a fatal shooting in the city Wednesday morning.

One person died in the shooting, which police said happened at about 11:30 a.m. near Montview Boulevard and Billings Street, the Aurora Police Department said.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the shooting. In a tweet, APD described the situation as an active homicide investigation with a heavy police presence.

Nearby residents were sent reverse 911 calls and were told to shelter in place while officers searched for suspects.

Sable Elementary School, which is a few blocks away, has been placed on secure perimeter -- meaning students and staff are brought inside and the exterior doors are locked.

9NEWS will update this story as more information become available.

