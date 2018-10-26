WESTMINSTER — One person is dead following a shooting that took place in a Walmart parking lot early Friday morning, Westminster police said.
According to Investigator Wayne Read with Westminster police, officers responded to an unrelated call when they discovered a shooting victim in the parking lot of the Walmart at 200 W. 136th Ave.
Westminster Police say two vehicles were parked near each other when someone inside the suspect vehicle shot the victim, who was in the second vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. The vehicles had been parked together in the parking lot for about 20 minutes prior to the shooting.
Police are looking for three suspects, a woman, and two men, last seen driving away in a black, newer model Dodge Durango.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360