WESTMINSTER — One person is dead following a shooting that took place in a Walmart parking lot early Friday morning, Westminster police said.

According to Investigator Wayne Read with Westminster police, officers responded to an unrelated call when they discovered a shooting victim in the parking lot of the Walmart at 200 W. 136th Ave.

A photo of the suspect vehicle taken from a security camera.

Westminster Police say two vehicles were parked near each other when someone inside the suspect vehicle shot the victim, who was in the second vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. The vehicles had been parked together in the parking lot for about 20 minutes prior to the shooting.

Police are looking for three suspects, a woman, and two men, last seen driving away in a black, newer model Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360

