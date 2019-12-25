AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early Christmas morning at an Aurora mobile home park.

About 12:20 a.m., officers from the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to 15700 East Colfax Ave. on a reported stabbing, the department said.



At the scene, officers found an adult male and an adult female inside a mobile home, both with stab wounds, APD said. The female was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The male was also transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.



APD said the investigation is still very active and ongoing and is being investigated as a homicide by the Aurora Police Major Crimes/Homicide Unit. Investigators are currently trying to determine what led up to the stabbing and the relationship between the male and the female, if any.



Anyone who may be a witness, or has information about this incident, is asked to call Aurora Police Agent Meadows at 303-739-6068.



Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913- 7867.

