1 dead after structure fire, incident in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Larimer County — Officials in Larimer County are investigating a structure fire that left one person dead at 2500 E. Harmony Road in Fort Collins.

That's near the intersection of E. Harmony and S. Timberline roads.

The Fort Collins Police Department (FCPD) and Poudre Fire Rescue responded to the scene along with the Northern Colorado Bomb Team.

It's unclear what happened during the incident, but FCPD said surrounding residences were evacuated as a precaution. About 9:30 p.m. FCPD said the bomb squad confirmed the area is safe and there is no threat to the public.

FCPD said it is treating and investigating the incident as a criminal incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.