1 dead after fight in Denver

Denver police said the fight happened in the area of 30th Avenue and Downing Street Friday night.

DENVER — A man died during a fight on Friday night in Denver and another man has been arrested, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said they received a call about two men in an altercation around 30th Avenue and Downing Street at around 8:45 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, DPD said they found one man dead and the other still on the scene.

Ahmed Abdishakur, 47, was arrested for investigation of first degree murder, DPD said.

Abdishakur was taken to a hospital for injuries from the fight that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The medical examiner's office will release the victim's identity cause of death.

DPD said they are waiting for the Denver District Attorney's Office to decide on charges.

