Jeep Cherokee sought after fatal hit-and-run in Denver

The vehicle involved has license plate QDE 792, according to the Denver Police Department.

DENVER — Denver police (DPD) are looking for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened late Tuesday night in Denver.

In a tweet around 11 p.m., DPD said the fatal crash, involving a pedestrian, happened at West 5th Avenue and North Broadway Street

The intersection was closed for hours as officers investigated the crash.

Police said they're looking for a dark-colored 2019 Jeep Cherokee, with a license plate number QDE 792, according to an update on the department's Twitter account.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

