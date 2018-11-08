KUSA — One person died and multiple other people were shot after what police in Thornton called a large disturbance with weapons at a sports bar early Saturday morning.

According to the Thornton Police Department, officers responded to the Extra Point Sports Bar off 100th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found multiple people who had been shot.

One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Another person later walked into a nearby hospital who had been stabbed in the melee.

The agency says a person of interest has been identified and is currently being questioned by investigators.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting or exactly how many people were shot. There's also no word on their conditions.

Anyone has additional information is urged to contact the Thornton Police Department Tip-Line at 720-977-5069.

