1 dead after shooting in Montbello

The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Granby Street, according to police.

DENVER — A man has died after a shooting in Denver's Montbello neighborhood, police said Sunday.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting in the 4900 block of Granby Street.

One person was being treated for gunshot wounds, DPD said.

Sunday evening, DPD said the shooting was being investigated as a homicide and that the victim was an adult male.

No suspects are in custody, police said.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

