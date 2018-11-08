KUSA — Four people were shot and one of them died in what police in Thornton called a large disturbance with weapons at a sports bar early Saturday morning.

According to the Thornton Police Department, officers responded to the Extra Point Sports Bar off 100th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found four people who had been shot.

One of the shooting victims, a woman, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Another person later walked into a nearby hospital who had been stabbed in the melee.

The agency says a person of interest has been identified and is currently being questioned by investigators.

All of the surviving victims are expected to live.

Anyone has additional information is urged to contact the Thornton Police Department Tip-Line at 720-977-5069.

