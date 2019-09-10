SHERIDAN, Colorado — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in a Sheridan High School parking lot Tuesday night.

Sheridan Police said they received a report of a shooting at the high school at about 7:44 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a victim in the high school parking lot who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to Sheridan Police. The victim was taken to Denver General Hospital and is in surgery at this time.

Witness reports showed a group of subjects including students got into an altercation in the school's front parking lot. Police said the suspect fired at least one round from a handgun striking the victim.

The victim is a male juvenile who does not attend Sheridan Schools, according to police.

Sheridan Police said a volleyball game was in progress when the incident occurred.

This led to the school being placed on lockdown until the scene was considered safe, police said.

Sheridan School District made a Facebook post saying all of their district schools will be closed Wednesday following the incident to ensure the safety of their students.

In a tweet, the Sheridan Police Department said they were investigating the shooting and one suspect remains at large. They did not give a suspect description.

9NEWS reporter Ryan Haarer was told by students and parents that there was a girls' volleyball game happening at the school and that Tuesday night was Senior Night for the team.

Authorities ask the community to avoid the area so officers and deputies can work the situation.

