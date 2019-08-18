DENVER — One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday afternoon in a Denver parking lot, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet.

Officers responded to a shopping center in the area of S. Clay Street and W. Evans Avenue in southwest Denver for a report of a shooting around 1 p.m. The shooting happened in a parking lot with a King Soopers store that is also right across from a Denver Police substation.

One victim was located and taken the hospital. No suspect information was provided.

It is not known in the shooting was connected to any of the businesses.

