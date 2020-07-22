Shooting closes northbound Colorado Boulevard in Denver

One person was hurt in the incident just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

DENVER — A shooting in Denver forced police to close the northbound lanes of Colorado Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard, according to Denver Police (DPD).

Northbound Colorado Boulevard was closed at 29th Avenue as a result of the incident.

In a tweet, police said one person suffered a wound to a "lower extremity."

DPD has not released any information on possible suspects, only that the suspects drove away from the shooting scene.

We'll update this story as information is released.