DENVER — One person was taken to the hospital and a second person is in custody following a chase involving Denver police.

It began around midnight Tuesday and ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle in the 3800 block of Colorado Boulevard, according to a Tweet from Denver police. The road was closed from 34th Avenue to 40th Avenue but reopened around 4 a.m.

There were two people inside the suspect's car at the time of the crash, Kurt Barnes, a Denver Police spokesperson said.

One of them was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The second person was taken into custody.

According to Barnes, it's unclear at this time why officers were initially chasing the vehicle or what charges the people involved might face.

