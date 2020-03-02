ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was hospitalized after a fight between two groups of people led to a shooting in the Sherrelwood neighborhood of Adams County on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), deputies responded to the area of 76th Avenue and Shoshone Street just after 1 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with shots fired.

When deputies arrived, everyone involved in the disturbance had already left but deputies soon learned of a gunshot-wound victim at a local hospital, according to the post. ACSO said the victim was then flown to another hospital with a trauma center.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two groups of juveniles became involved in an altercation, which became physical, according to the post. At least one person fired a handgun during the fight, the post said.

ACSO said detectives are interviewing witnesses, neighbors and others. They do not have an update on the victim's condition.

Anyone with tips or information about the incident is asked to call the ACSO Detective Division at 720-322-1202 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous.

