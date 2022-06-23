1 killed, 1 injured in Denver shooting

The shooting happened Thursday night in the area of Sixth Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Denver Thursday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:51 p.m. in the area of Sixth Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The victims were in a car when they were shot, police said.

One of the victims died on the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the victims' car crashed into an uninvolved car after the shooting. The people in that car were not seriously injured.

A parent told 9NEWS there was a kids' baseball game being played at nearby Barnum East Park when the shooting happened. The game was stopped and the players crawled off the field on their bellies, he said. The parent said they heard 15 to 20 shots, and then everyone ran out of the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS