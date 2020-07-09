Early morning shooting in southeast Denver sends 1 to the hospital

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

DENVER — One person was injured after a shooting that happened in Denver early Monday morning.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted about the shooting at about 4:20 a.m.

The shooting happened in the 10100 block of East Harvard Avenue, according to the tweet. That's near South Havana Street and South Parker Road in southeast Denver.

The victim, a man, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, DPD said in the tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

#DPD Officers at the 10100 block of E Harvard Ave on a shooting. An adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/S0PqOc5cMT — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 7, 2020

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

