1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Arvada officers, police say

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 5900 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

ARVADA, Colo. — One person was injured in an exchange of gunfire with Arvada police officers Wednesday night, the Arvada Police Department (APD) said.

Police said around 9 p.m., officers were on a call in the area of 64th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard when they heard a gunshot. The officers then saw an SUV speed out of the Walgreens parking lot, APD spokesman David Snelling said. Police believe the suspect stole the SUV after firing the gun.

The officers chased the SUV to the 5900 block of Sheridan Boulevard, then terminated the chase as the suspect fired shots toward them, Snelling said. The officers returned fire and the suspect was injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, police said. There's no word on their current condition.

Police said no officers were injured.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is handling the investigation into the shooting.

