1 taken to hospital after hit-and-run, Denver Police investigating

The incident took place at the intersection of West Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive, DPD said.

DENVER — One person was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run Friday morning, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run with serious injuries at the intersection of West Florida Avenue and South Platte River Drive.

According to DPD, one vehicle crashed into another and left the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital, and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to DPD.

DPD said there was not any immediate information available on the suspect vehicle.

South Platte was closed at West Florida while officers investigated. The road was back open as of 10 a.m., DPD said.

