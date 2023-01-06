Aurora officer shoots, kills robbery suspect

Aurora Police said a group of teens had robbed a convenience store.

DENVER — An officer shot and killed a suspect in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

APD said it started at around 4:20 p.m., when an officer with the department's Gang Intervention Team saw a group of teens wearing masks and hoodies near 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street. Believing that to be suspicious, he turned his car around and called for backup.

Police said the teens robbed a convenience store and stole vape cannisters. Another officer and one of the teens got into a struggle after a foot chase, police said, which ended with the officer shooting the suspect. The suspect later died at the hospital.

Police said they recovered a gun from the scene.

Two of the other suspects were arrested, according to police, and the rest left in a stolen Kia minivan. They still have not been caught.

APD said the officer who fired his weapon has been with the department since 2017 and has served with the Gang Intervention Team since 2019.

No officers were injured in the incident.

#APDAlert There is a large police presence near the intersection of East 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street in District 1 where shots have been fired by police.



As of right now, we believe all Officers involved are okay and 1 person has been injured as a result of the shooting.… pic.twitter.com/9Yf8XbxoOp — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 1, 2023

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

