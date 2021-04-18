1 injured in shooting near Cheesman Park in Denver

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Humboldt Street in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to reports of a shooting Sunday evening in the 900 block of Humboldt Street in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

DPD said one person had been detained, and another person was being treated for a gunshot wound.

No other details have been released.

At approximately 6:20pm, Officers were assigned to investigate a Shooting in the 900 Blk of Humboldt St. One person is being treated for GSW. No additional information is available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/KJRr6Nf7qP — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 19, 2021

Anyone with information about any crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.