Possible road rage incident leads to fatal shooting in Aurora

One person was transported to the hospital following a shooting near the Meadowood neighborhood of Aurora on Monday.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a possible road-road incident that led to a fatal shooting Monday morning near the Meadowood neighborhood in Aurora. That's near South Buckley Road and East Yale Avenue.

Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted about the shooting just before noon.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later died. The public was asked to avoid the area of East Brown Drive and East Yale Avenue during the investigation.

APD said an initial investigation suggests that before the shooting there was a possible road-rage incident. Police said a person of interest has been identified in the case but that no one has been charged for the shooting as of Monday afternoon.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after he has been identified and next of kin has been notified.

Police ask that anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit to tips by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

