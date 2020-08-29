Teen arrested on suspicion of DUI after fatal crash

A passenger in the vehicle died, and another passenger was taken to the hospital, DPD said.

DENVER — A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash Saturday night, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD said that just before midnight, the vehicle was going north on the 2900 block of Zuni Street in the Highland Park area when it hit a parked car.

According to DPD, the driver lost control of the vehicle, went of the road and hit a light pole.

A passenger in the back seat died, and a passenger in the front seat was taken to a hospital for treatment, DPD said.

The driver, who was 19 years old, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. DPD did not release the name of the suspect.

DPD also did not release any additional information on the victims.