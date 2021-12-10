1 killed, 2 injured in shooting involving domestic violence

Investigators believe all involved parties are accounted for after the shooting in the 10000 block of East Girard Avenue, Denver Police Department said.

DENVER — One person died and two were injured in a shooting involving domestic violence early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Two victims were transported to the hospital with gunshot injuries and the third was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident in the 10000 block of East Girard Avenue, police said.

Investigators did not release any suspect information, but police said all involved parties are believed to be accounted for.

The victims will be identified by the Denver Officer of the Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story.

ALERT: Officers are investigating a DV-related shooting in the 10000 block of E Girard Ave. Two victims transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and a third person is deceased on scene. Updates posted as available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/H2szolDaFu — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 12, 2021

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.