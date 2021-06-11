1 killed, 3 injured in separate Denver shootings overnight

No arrests have been made, and police did not have an update on the conditions of the three surviving victims.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating after one person was killed and three others were injured in separate shootings overnight.

At 11:31 p.m. Thursday, DPD tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street.

Two victims were taken to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is not known, according to DPD.

No arrests have been made, and police did not provide any suspect information.

ALERT: #Denver officers are in investigating a shooting in the area of Colfax and Verbena. 2 victims have been transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/OogoK3xYay — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 11, 2021

At 1:14 a.m. Friday, DPD tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Curtis Street, in the area of the Five Points neighborhood.

Police said that a man taken to the hospital from the scene died, and a second victim was also located and taken to the hospital.

DPD did not have an update on the second victim's status.

No arrests have been made, and police did not provide any suspect information.

UPDATE: The initial, adult male victim in this shooting has been pronounced deceased. This is now a homicide investigation. Additionally, a second victim, an adult male, has been located and is hospitalized at this time. Anyone w/info is asked to call 720-913-7867. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 11, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.