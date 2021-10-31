Suspect still at large after man killed in Aurora shooting

Police said the victim was shot after an argument with the suspect early Sunday morning.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are trying to identify a suspect after a man was shot and killed in northwest Aurora early Sunday morning, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.

According to APD, officers responded to 1592 Boston St. at around 6:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

They found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He later died at a hospital.

APD said their initial information is that there was an argument between the victim and the suspect before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police said the suspect left the scene before they arrived, and no arrests have been made.

The victim's name has not been released, APD said. That information will come from the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Any witnesses who haven't spoken to police yet are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.