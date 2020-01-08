1 killed in Aurora shooting, police investigating

Police said the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of North Beeler Street near Montview Park.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon.

Multiple calls came in at 1:06 p.m. reporting someone had been shot in the 1700 block of North Beeler Street, near Montview Park, according to an APD spokesperson.

Officers found the victim outside near the park. He was declared dead on scene by first-responders, APD said.

No information on the victim or suspect was available yet, APD said.

APD said North Beeler Street will be closed in both directions while officers investigate.

APD sent out a correction that the shooting happened on North Beeler Street, and not Boston Street.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

