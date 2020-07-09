Man killed after hit-and-run in downtown Denver

Police are looking for a 2005-2010 silver, two-door Chevrolet Cobalt in relation to the crash. They're asking for the public's help in finding the suspect vehicle.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Monday morning and they're asking for the public's help.

Surveillance footage captured the silver, two-door, 2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, pictured below, before the collision, according to DPD.

The car was seen traveling westbound in the 1400 block of Arapahoe Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday, when it approached a group of five men riding electric, stand-up scooters, according to Robert Rock, a lieutenant in DPD's Traffic Investigations Unit.

The driver of the Chevy Cobalt hit two of the riders with the car from behind and then fled, Lt. Rock said.

One of the men hit was thrown to the sidewalk and died. The second man was taken to the hospital, but released later that morning, according to Lt. Rock.

On Wednesday, the Denver Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed as 26-year-old Christopher Patton.

Police do not know if this was intentional.

"We cannot say for certain, at this point, whether it was a bias-motivated crime or not until we get further in the investigation," said Lt. Rock on Tuesday, the day after the incident.

PLZ RT: DPD continues to investigate the fatal crash from the 1400 Block of Arapahoe Street that occurred early Monday morning. Based on initial evidence, it is unknown, at this time, if the crash was intentional. Anyone with info is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO. #Denver pic.twitter.com/ln9KqwTtuP — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 8, 2020

This is the second electric scooter-related traffic collision that has resulted in a death in Denver, DPD confirmed.

As the investigation continues, police are imploring the driver of the Cobalt to come forward on their own. They are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect vehicle and offering up to a $2,000 reward for tips that lead them to the car.

Lt. Rock said the driver fled the scene Monday morning going westbound on Arapahoe Street to southbound Speer Boulevard.

The suspect vehicle is expected to have damage to the front grill, hood, windshield and is missing the exterior mirror from the passenger side, DPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.