1 killed, 1 injured in east Denver shooting

Police said it happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 800-block of Cherry Street, which is in the Hale neighborhood.

DENVER — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting in east Denver Saturday evening, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said around 7:15 p.m., they were called to a shooting in the 800-block of Cherry Street, which is in the Hale neighborhood. One of the victims died, and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victims' names have not yet been released. Police said they are both adults.

Police said no suspects have been arrested, but said there is no danger to the public. They said an emergency alert sent to residents in the area has been canceled.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



