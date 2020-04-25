1 killed in shooting at Lone Tree apartment complex

Two persons of interest are in custody.

LONE TREE, Colo. — One person is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting at a Lone Tree apartment complex Friday night.

Deputies were called to the Westview at Lincoln Station apartments when someone reported there had been gunshots, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department (DCSD).

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex at 10185 Park Meadows Dr., near Interstate 25 and C-470.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a victim in the parking area outside the building. That person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to DCSD.

Two persons of interest have been detained and are being questioned, DSCD said. Formal charges have not been filed at this time.

The identities of the victim and the persons of interest have not yet been released.