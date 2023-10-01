1 killed in shooting near RTD station

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near the Wadsworth RTD station Saturday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — An investigation is underway for a fatal shooting that took place near the Wadsworth RTD station Saturday.

The Lakewood Police Department said agents were called to West 13th Avenue and Yukon Street— in front of the Wadsworth RTD station platform— for a report of gunshots fired just before noon Saturday.

One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, police said. The victim later died, according to an update from the department on Sunday.

Police said one suspect was arrested in relation to the shooting. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public.

No information was shared about the suspect, as the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for RTD said the shooting caused temporary delays in bus services Saturday because the location of the shooting disrupted bus routes.

The victim will be identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

