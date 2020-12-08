1 man dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night

Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal crash Tuesday night.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are looking for the driver of pickup truck that hit and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

At about 10:30 p.m., a large white pickup truck was traveling southbound on South Parker Road near South Peoria Street when it hit a 56-year-old man who was crossing the roadway, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

The driver of the pickup did not stop and continued driving towards Interstate 225, police said in a release.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the release.

The name of the victim will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once they have notified next of kin.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any video of the incident is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or reach out to the Aurora Police Department Traffic Unit.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.