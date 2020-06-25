Stabbing leaves 1 dead in Aurora

Aurora police said a possible suspect is a white man with brown hair, blue eyes and a mustache.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a stabbing in Aurora Wednesday night, the police department said in a tweet.

The incident happened at South Parker Road and Peoria Street. That's near the Interstate 225 and Parker Road interchange.

Aurora police said the possible suspect is a white man with brown hair, blue eyes and a mustache. He's approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

