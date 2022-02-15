1 man dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Parker apartment building

Parker Police said they received the call at 5:34 p.m. A woman was also injured and sent to the hospital.

PARKER, Colo. — One man died and one woman was injured in a shooting at a Parker apartment building, and a male suspect is in custody, Parker Police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stone Canyon Apartments located at 19255 Cottonwood Dr., just off E-470 and South Parker Road.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not have any information on her current condition.

There was no need to evacuate any of the apartment residents as officers responded to the incident.

Police said the shooting only involved the three adults and there was not a threat to the public or residents at the complex.

The Parker Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired call at the Stone Canyon apartments. It has been determined that there is no longer any threat to the public. There will be a heavy Police presence in the area during the investigation. — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) February 16, 2022

