1 shot outside restaurant in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo — A man who was shot early Sunday outside a restaurant in Thornton was expected to survive his injuries, according to the Thornton Police Department (TPD).

The shooting happened at 1:43 a.m. outside Mambo's Cafe, at 790 W. 84th Ave., just west of Interstate 25.

The incident didn't appear to be random but rather stemmed from a conflict between people in the restaurant parking lot, a TPD spokesperson said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was undergoing surgery on Sunday morning, according to police.

TPD has not released any suspect information.

This shooting was one of several between Saturday night and Sunday morning in the Denver metro area.

Two people were shot in one incident early Sunday in the 8500 block of East Alameda Avenue in Denver. Another shooting occurred about 8 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Tremont Street.

Aurora police were investigating two shootings. The victim in the first one, on Saturday night, said he was shot in the area of 14th Avenue and Toledo Street. The second one occurred early Sunday in the area of 14th and Jamaica Street.

Anyone with information any of these shootings can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.