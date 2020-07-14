1 person dead after early morning shooting in Denver

One person died at the hospital after being shot near South Sheridan Boulevard and West Hampden Avenue.

DENVER — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the 3600 block of South Sheridan Boulevard on Tuesday. That's near West Hampden Avenue.

In an early morning tweet, JCSO said one person had been transported to the hospital their condition was unknown.

The victim later died at the hospital and deputies are investigating the shooting as a homicide, according to an update from the JCSO twitter account.

No suspect information was released early Tuesday morning.

We are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of S Sheridan, after a report of shots fired. One victim transported; condition unknown. No suspect info at this time. Updates will be provided here. pic.twitter.com/Js5lft4hGC — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 14, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

