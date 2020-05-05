Officers looking for suspect after Aurora shooting Monday night

The shooting happened near Alameda Avenue and Sable Boulevard which is near the Town Center at Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are looking for a suspect after a Monday night shooting near Alameda Avenue and Sable Boulevard that killed a man. That's near the Town Center at Aurora.

The incident happened about 9:20 p.m. the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a tweet.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition; that person later died from his injuries at the hospital, according to an update from Aurora Police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office later identified the victim as 21-year-old Russell James Davis.

Police are interviewing witnesses to try and get a suspect description, APD said.

Anyone with information should call APD at 303-739-6050.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about a crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.