AURORA, Colo. — One person was shot in the 500 block of Sable Boulevard in Aurora and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

No one is in custody, and police said they're actively searching for one or more suspects. Police are searching the area near Interstate 225 and East 6th Avenue.

